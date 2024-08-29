Marketplace.
image 1 of Wall Mounted Tool Cabinet Industrial Style Metal Grey and Black
image 1 of Wall Mounted Tool Cabinet Industrial Style Metal Grey and Blackimage 2 of Wall Mounted Tool Cabinet Industrial Style Metal Grey and Blackimage 3 of Wall Mounted Tool Cabinet Industrial Style Metal Grey and Blackimage 4 of Wall Mounted Tool Cabinet Industrial Style Metal Grey and Blackimage 5 of Wall Mounted Tool Cabinet Industrial Style Metal Grey and Black

Wall Mounted Tool Cabinet Industrial Style Metal Grey and Black

No ratings yet
Write a review

Sold and sent by Berkfield Ltd

Delivered by post or courier

FREE standard delivery on this product

Find out more about Marketplace

£164.99

£164.99/each

Wall Mounted Tool Cabinet Industrial Style Metal Grey and Black
This wall mounted tool cabinet will be ideal for storing your tools, but can also make a unique decorative addition to your home with its cool, industrial style. This tool storage unit features three height-adjustable shelves and a perforated plate with Euro holes that can be used to hang various kinds of tools such as spanners, pliers, hammers, etc. Equipped with two lockable doors (2 keys included for each door), the tool cabinet provides extra safety. It is made of metal with an extra strong scratch-proof coating, making it durable and easy to clean. This product needs to be assembled. Important information - Colour: Grey and black . Material: Metal . Dimensions: 120 x 19 x 60 cm (W x D x H) . With 3 adjustable shelves with hooks and 1 perforated plate with Euro holes . Lockable doors (2 keys included for each door)

View all Storage & Organisation

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here