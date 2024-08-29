Wall Mounted Tool Cabinet Industrial Style Metal Grey and Black

This wall mounted tool cabinet will be ideal for storing your tools, but can also make a unique decorative addition to your home with its cool, industrial style. This tool storage unit features three height-adjustable shelves and a perforated plate with Euro holes that can be used to hang various kinds of tools such as spanners, pliers, hammers, etc. Equipped with two lockable doors (2 keys included for each door), the tool cabinet provides extra safety. It is made of metal with an extra strong scratch-proof coating, making it durable and easy to clean. This product needs to be assembled. Important information - Colour: Grey and black . Material: Metal . Dimensions: 120 x 19 x 60 cm (W x D x H) . With 3 adjustable shelves with hooks and 1 perforated plate with Euro holes . Lockable doors (2 keys included for each door)