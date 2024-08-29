Garden Storage Box Anthracite 114x47x60 cm

This stylish storage box is an ideal solution for decluttering your garden, patio or terrace. The spacious garden box is great for storing cushions, pillows, blankets, toys, and other items. It can also be used as a toolbox thanks to its solid construction. The storage chest is made of sturdy, durable polypropylene (PP) and suitable for both indoor and outdoor use. The garden storage box has an understated yet timeless design and will blend into any decor. This item is easy to assemble. Important information - Colour: Anthracite . Material: Polypropylene (PP) . Dimensions: 114 x 47 x 60 cm (W x D x H) . Capacity: 290 L . Lockable (lock is not included) . Suitable for both indoor and outdoor use . Sturdy and durable construction . Easy to assemble . Assembly required: Yes