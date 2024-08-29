Garden Storage Box with Louver 150x50x56 cm Solid Wood Acacia

This wooden garden storage box provides ample storage space for garden furniture cushions, toys and anything else you like to keep within reach in the outdoor living space. Durable and robust: Solid acacia wood is a beautiful natural material. Acacia wood is a tropical hardwood, which is dense, sturdy, and durable. Ample storage space: This storage box offers ample space to keep your clothing, blankets, toys, cushions and other daily essentials well-organised. Water-resistant bag: The outdoor cushion storage is complete with a water-resistant bag and can be securely fastened to the outdoor furniture with hook-and-loop fasteners for added stability. Versatile uses: The outdoor cushion storage is versatile and can be used as an outdoor side table, an outdoor storage box, or a toy chest for your children. Good to know:To make sure your outdoor furniture stays beautiful, we recommend protecting it with a waterproof cover. Important information - Garden storage box material: Solid acacia wood with an oil finish . Water-resistant bag material: 100% PE . Overall dimensions: 150 x 50 x 56 cm (L x W x H) . Water-resistant bag dimensions: 138 x 42 x 43 cm (L x W x H) . Assembly required: Yes