Garden Storage Box Black 55.5x43x53 cm Polypropylene

The garden storage box is a perfect solution to keep your outdoor area neat and tidy. Durable material: Polypropylene (PP) is a popular plastic that is also one of the most used materials in outdoor furniture. It's lightweight, tough, and resistant to impact. Also, its resistance to UV rays and weathering makes it easy to clean and maintain. Ample storage space: The outdoor storage box has a generous capacity of 118 L, making it perfect for storing large items like garden tools, patio furniture cushions, and pool toys. Imitation rattan look design: The blanket box features an imitation rattan design that adds a touch of natural charm to your outdoor living space. Convenient lid and side handles: The lid of the tool chest opens easily and wide, providing easy access to your items. The ergonomic side handles are designed for comfortable and effortless carrying. Practical top: With the lid closed as a tabletop, the storage case is perfect for keeping your phone, book, snack, or drink within reach. Note:To make sure your outdoor furniture stays beautiful, we recommend protecting it with a waterproof cover. Important information - Colour: Black . Material: Polypropylene (PP) . Dimensions: 55.5 x 43 x 53 cm (L x W x H) . Storage capacity: 118 L (31.2 Gal) . Lockable lid . Assembly required: Yes