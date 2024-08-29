Garden Storage Box 200x80x75 cm Solid Wood Acacia

This wooden garden storage box provides ample storage space for garden furniture cushions, toys, gardening tools, and anything else you like to keep within reach in the outdoor living space. It can also be used indoors. Durable material: The wooden storage box is made of solid acacia wood. Solid acacia wood is a beautiful natural material, which is dense, sturdy, and durable. Ample storage space: The storage space makes it easy to keep things organised. It is suitable for storing your cushions, pillows, blankets, toys, and other items. Water-resistant bag: The water-resistant bag with a zipper protects your items from moisture. Good to know:To make assembly as easy as possible, each product is delivered with a manual. Note:To make sure your outdoor furniture stays beautiful, we recommend protecting it with a waterproof cover. Important information - Material: Solid acacia wood with an oil finish . Inner bag material: PE (polyethene) . Overall dimensions: 200 x 80 x 75 cm (W x D x H) . Inner dimensions: 189 x 72 x 62 cm (W x D x H)