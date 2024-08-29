Garden Cushion Box PE Rattan 291x100.5x104 cm Grey

This simplistic PE rattan garden cushion box is an ideal choice for storing cushions, pillows, extra blankets, towels, household knick-knacks, and so much more. This garden storage box has a sturdy, powder-coated steel frame, which is highly durable. Thanks to the weather-resistant PE rattan, the storage chest is easy to clean, hard-wearing and suitable for both outdoor and indoor use. Also, the PE inner water-resistant bag with cover and zipper protects your items from moisture. Additionally, the cushion box features a gas lift mechanism that makes it easy to open and close, protecting fingers and hands from accidental closing. Note: In order to extend the life of your outdoor furniture, we recommend you to clean it regularly and do not leave it outdoors without protection unnecessarily. Clean: Use a mild soap solution. Storing: If possible, store in a cool, dry place indoors. If the product is stored outdoors, protect it with a waterproof cover. Wipe and dry the excess water or snow from flat surfaces after a rain or snowfall. Allow sufficient air circulation to avoid moisture-related damage. Important information - Colour: Grey . Material: PE rattan, powder-coated steel . Dimensions: 291 x 100.5 x 104 cm (L x W x H) . Features grey gradient double-sided embossingflat PE rattan . Includes a black inner bag with cover and zipper . Features a gas lift mechanism . Assembly required: Yes