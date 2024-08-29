Marketplace.
Garden Storage Box Anthracite 125 L PP

This garden storage box with a rattan look is ideal for storing your cushions, pillows, blankets, toys, and other items in the garden or on the patio. Durable material: Polypropylene (PP) is a popular plastic that is also one of the most used materials in outdoor furniture. It's lightweight, tough, and resistant to impact. Also, this storage box is weather-resistant and UV resistant, and easy to maintain. Ample storage space: This outdoor storage box has 125 L of storage space for cushions, pillows, blankets, garden tools and more to keep your garden space tidy! Multi-purpose use: This storage chest is not only used as a garden storage container, but also has a load capacity of 180 kg, which can be used as a chair, ideal for the garden, backyard, front porch and more! Gas-lift design: The gas-lift design helps you easily open the top fully and close it slowly, making it easy to use without crushing your fingers. Lockable: This outdoor cushion storage can be locked for added safety (lock not included). Good to know:To make sure your outdoor furniture stays beautiful, we recommend protecting it with a waterproof cover. Important information - Colour: Anthracite . Material: 100% PP (Polypropylene) . External dimensions: 73 x 50.5 x 49.5 cm (L x W x H) . Internal dimensions: 64 x 40 x 40 cm (L x W x H) . Capacity: 125 L . Maximum internal load capacity: 60 kg . Maximum seat load capacity: 180 kg . Assembly required: Yes

