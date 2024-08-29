Garden Storage Cabinet Black 55x59x69 cm Poly Rattan

This garden storage cabinet is perfect for keeping your outdoor furniture cushions, gardening supplies, pool towels, and other items organised and easily accessible. Durable material: PE rattan, also known as poly rattan, is a strong, low-maintenance synthetic material that looks like natural rattan. It's lightweight, easy to clean, and commonly used for outdoor furniture due to its durability and weather-resistant properties. Ample storage space: This outdoor storage cabinet has 3 drawers to store your garden tools, pool toys, outdoor cushions, and more. Robust and stable frame: The powder-coated steel frame ensures the garden furniture is strong and stable for daily outdoor use. WarningTo prevent it being overturned, this product must be used with the provided wall attachment device. Good to know:To make sure your outdoor furniture stays beautiful, we recommend protecting it with a waterproof cover. Important information - Colour: Black . Material: PE rattan, powder-coated steel . Dimensions: 55 x 59 x 69 cm (W x D x H) . Drawer dimensions: 50 x 47.5 x 18.5 cm (W x D x H) . Max. loading capacity (per shelf): 15 kg . Assembly required: Yes . Legal Documents:More details about preventing your furniture from tipping over can be found here