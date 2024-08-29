Garden Storage Box Grey 110x55x63 cm Poly Rattan Acacia Wood

This garden storage box is ideal for storing your cushions, pillows, blankets, toys, and other items in the garden or on the patio. Durable material: PE rattan, also known as poly rattan, is a strong, low-maintenance synthetic material that looks like natural rattan. It's lightweight, easy to clean, and commonly used for outdoor furniture due to its durability and weather-resistant properties. Storage function with water-resistant bag: The garden furniture features storage space under the seat, complete with a water-resistant bag for storing cushions, toys, and other items. The inner bag can be securely fastened to the outdoor furniture with hook-and-loop fasteners for added stability. Versatile functionality: This outdoor furniture serves a dual purpose as a garden storage box and a bench seat. Safe and easy to open and close: The gas spring makes it easy to open the lid and keep it from slamming shut or trapping fingers. Stable and easy-to-clean tabletop: This patio furniture has an acacia wood top that is sturdy, durable, and easy to clean with a damp cloth. Good to know:To make sure your outdoor furniture stays beautiful, we recommend protecting it with a waterproof cover. Important information - Colour: Grey and brown . Material: PE rattan, powder-coated steel, solid acacia wood with an oil finish . Overall dimensions: 110 x 55 x 63 cm (W x D x H) . Inner dimensions: 106 x 51 x 52 cm (W x D x H) . Maximum load capacity (total): 320 kg . Includes a removable, water-resistant bag . UV-resistant . Assembly required: Yes