Garden Storage Box Brown 150x50x56.5 cm Solid Wood Fir

This wooden garden storage box provides ample storage space for garden furniture cushions, toys and anything else you like to keep within reach in the outdoor living space. Solid fir wood: Solid fir wood is a beautiful natural material. Fir wood doesn't dry out or warp when exposed to moisture. Made of solid fir wood, the outdoor storage box is durable and sturdy. Ample storage space: The storage space makes the outdoor cushion storage easy to keep things organised. You can store cushions, mats, toys and other items within reach and neatly organised. Slatted bottom: This garden cushion storage has a slatted base that guarantees optimal ventilation. Good to know:To make sure your outdoor furniture stays beautiful, we recommend protecting it with a waterproof cover. Important information - Colour: Brown . Material: Solid fir wood . Dimensions: 150 x 50 x 56.5 cm (W x D x H) . Inner dimensions: 141 x 44 x 38 cm (W x D x H) . Assembly required: Yes

