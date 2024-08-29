Garden Storage Box 280 L Light Grey

This stylish storage box presents an ideal solution for decluttering your house. Keep it tidy by storing away your cushions, pillows, blankets, and other items you'd like to keep out of sight. It can also be used as a toolbox thanks to its solid construction. Material consists of durable, weather-resistant plastic, making this storage box perfect for both indoor and outdoor use. The wooden texture design gives the garden storage box an understated yet timeless feel, which fits well in any decor setting. This storage box is easy to assemble. Important information - Colour: Light grey . Material: Plastic (with wood texture) . Dimensions: 117 x 45 x 56 cm (L x W x H) . Capacity: 280 L . Lockable (lock is not included) . Suitable for both outdoor and indoor use