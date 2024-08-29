Garden Storage Box 60x54x41 cm PP Rattan Graphite

This classic garden storage box is excellent for keeping your tools, snacks, and other household knick-knacks. Prime material: Made of UV-resistant and weather-resistant polypropylene, this cushion box can last long and easy to clean. Carry handles: This outdoor storage box has built-in handles for convenient portability. Practical box: The outdoor box offers large storage space and can also be used as a table if required. Note:In order to extend the life of your outdoor furniture, we recommend you to clean it regularly and do not leave it outdoors without protection unnecessarily. Clean: Use a mild soap solution. Storing: If possible, store in a cool, dry place indoors. If the product is stored outdoors, protect it with a waterproof cover. Wipe and dry the excess water or snow from flat surfaces after a rain or snowfall. Allow sufficient air circulation to avoid moisture-related damage. Important information - Colour: Graphite . Material: Polypropylene with a rattan look . Dimensions: 60 x 54 x 41 cm (L x W x H) . Assembly required: Yes