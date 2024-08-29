Garden Storage Box 60x52x55cm Bamboo

This bamboo garden storage box provides ample storage space for garden furniture cushions, toys, gardening tools, and anything else you like to keep within reach in the outdoor living space. It can also be used indoors. Durable material: Bamboo is known for its flexibility and hardness. Bamboo furniture is a good option if you want strong outdoor furniture made from natural materials. Ample storage space: The outdoor storage box provides ample space for keeping various household or garden items within reach and neatly organised. Versatile functions: This tool chest keeps your stored items dry and doubles up as a storage bench. You can comfortably sit on it. Great ventilation: The blanket box is designed with open slats, which guarantee optimal ventilation. For indoor and outdoor use: You can place the storage chest in your garage, patio, garden, and even in your backyard. It is also suitable for indoors Note:This cushion box can be used outdoors, but it is recommended to put it somewhere in a covered location, or cover it by a waterproof cover. Each product comes with an assembly manual in the box for easy assembly. Important information - Material: Bamboo . Inner bag material: Polyethylene (PE) . Dimensions: 60 x 52 x 55 cm (W x D x H) . With water-resistant bag inside with zipper . Features ample storage space