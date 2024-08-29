Garden Storage Box Brown 283L Poly Rattan

This garden storage box is ideal for storing your cushions, pillows, blankets, toys, and other items in the garden or on the patio. Durable material: PE rattan, also known as poly rattan, is a strong, low-maintenance synthetic material that looks like natural rattan. It's lightweight, easy to clean, and commonly used for outdoor furniture due to its durability and weather-resistant properties. Storage function with water-resistant bag: The garden furniture features a water-resistant bag for storing cushions, toys, and other items. The inner bag can be securely fastened to the outdoor furniture with hook-and-loop fasteners for added stability. Safe and easy to open and close: The gas spring makes it easy to open the lid and keeps it from slamming shut or trapping fingers. Robust and stable frame: The powder-coated steel frame ensures that the garden furniture is strong and stable for daily outdoor use. Good to know:To make sure your outdoor furniture stays beautiful, we recommend protecting it with a waterproof cover. Important information - Colour: Brown . Material: PE rattan, powder-coated steel . Overall dimensions: 120 x 50 x 56 cm (W x D x H) . Inner dimensions: 116 x 46 x 53 cm (W x D x H) . Height (open): 102 cm . Includes a removable, water-resistant bag . UV-resistant . Assembly required: Yes