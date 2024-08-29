Garden Storage Box Grey 109x67x65 cm

If you're unhappy with any Marketplace product, you can request a return and refund online within 30 days. Then you'll need to send your order back to the Marketplace partner. You can't return Marketplace products to a Tesco store. Find out more about returns

Here are your delivery options from this Marketplace partner:

This stylish storage box is an ideal solution for decluttering your garden, patio or terrace. The spacious garden box is excellent for storing cushions, pillows, blankets, and other items. It can also be used as a toolbox with its solid construction. The storage chest is made of sturdy galvanised steel suitable for both indoor and outdoor use. The garden storage box has an understated yet timeless design that blends into every decor. This garden box is also easy to assemble. Important information - Colour: Grey . Material: Galvanised steel, plastic . Overall dimensions: 109 x 67 x 65 cm (L x W x H) . Inner box dimensions: 99 x 59 x 60 cm (L x W x H) . Easy to open and close with hinged lid . Assembly required: Yes

This stylish storage box is an ideal solution for decluttering your garden, patio or terrace. The spacious garden box is excellent for storing cushions, pillows, blankets, and other items. It can also be used as a toolbox with its solid construction. The storage chest is made of sturdy galvanised steel suitable for both indoor and outdoor use. The garden storage box has an understated yet timeless design that blends into every decor. This garden box is also easy to assemble. Important information - Colour: Grey . Material: Galvanised steel, plastic . Overall dimensions: 109 x 67 x 65 cm (L x W x H) . Inner box dimensions: 99 x 59 x 60 cm (L x W x H) . Easy to open and close with hinged lid . Assembly required: Yes

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.