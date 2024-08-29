Outdoor Cushion Box Grey 77.5x44.5x53 cm Polypropylene

This cushion box is perfect for storing your cushions, pillows, blankets, toys, and other items in the garden or patio. Robust and long-lasting: Polypropylene is a versatile and robust material, appreciated for its stability, heat resistance, and easy cleaning. It is used in a wide range of applications, including rugs and household items. Enhanced Security: This cushion box offers peace of mind with its lockable design, allowing you to securely store any items out of reach. Ample storage space: The storage space makes it easy to keep things organised. You can store cushions, mats, toys and other items within reach and neatly organised. Imitation wood texture design: The cushion storage features an imitation wood texture design that adds a touch of natural charm to your outdoor living space. Good to know:To make sure your outdoor furniture stays beautiful, we recommend protecting it with a waterproof cover. This cushion box can not be used as a seat. Important information - Colour: Grey . Material: Polypropylene (PP) . Dimensions: 77.5 x 44.5 x 53 cm (W x D x H) . Inner dimensions: 72 x 37 x 49 cm (W x D x H) . Capacity: 160 L . Assembly required: Yes