Greenhouse with Base Frame Anthracite 224x169x195 cm Aluminium

This greenhouse can accommodate a considerable number of plants and is a great solution for protecting your plants from the cold weather. Weather-resistant and sturdy frame: The frame of the greenhouse is made of rust- and weather-resistant aluminium for high wind resistance and stability. UV-resistant and durable panel: The sheets are made of UV-resistant polycarbonate side panels, which are lightweight, durable and easy to maintain. Thoughtful design: The built-in gutter system effectively allows water drainage, and the vent window is designed with 5 adjustable angles for air circulation to balance humidity and temperature. The hinged door also makes it easier for you to walk into the walk in greenhouse for daily use. Large walk-in grow space: The backyard greenhouse offers you ample space to cultivate a wide variety of plants or crops. Easy to assemble: The garden greenhouse features a sliding panel system for easy and quick assembly. Warning: The greenhouse is not a construction building or conservatory, intended for leisure purposes. It is an impermanent standalone agricultural installation intended for hobby gardening only. Important information - Colour: Anthracite and transparent . Material: Aluminium, polycarbonate (PC) . Dimensions: 224 x 169 x 195 cm (L x W x H) . Ground surface area: 3.79 „é° . Door size: 52 x 156.5 cm (W x H) . Vent window size: 55.5 x 46 cm (L x W) . PC board thickness: 4 mm . UV resistant . Built-in PVC rain gutters on both sides . Includes base frame (6 cm base itself) . Assembly required: Yes