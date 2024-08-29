Greenhouse with Steel Frame White 12 m¬≤ 6x2x2 m

This spacious greenhouse can accommodate a considerable number of fruits, vegetables and plants. It is ideal for protecting your plants from adverse weather conditions. Durable PE cover: Polyethylene (PE) is the most widely used plastic material. It is UV-resistant, weather-resistant, anti-tear, lightweight, and easy to maintain. It also protects your plants against the damage from birds while offering heat preservation. Sturdy frame: Steel is an exceptionally hard and strong material. It offers sturdiness and stability. Galvanisation provides better protection against corrosion and is useful for products that'll be used outdoors as well as in harsh environments. Practical design: The plant house is designed for easy access and optimized air circulation thanks to its zippered roll-up door and 4 side roll-up mesh windows. Good to know:We recommend adding the foundation for added sturdiness. The roof of the greenhouse cannot withstand heavy snowfall. Important information - Colour: White . Material: PE (polyethylene), galvanised steel . Dimensions: 6 x 2 x 2 m (L x W x H) . Window size (each): 40 x 40 cm (L x W) . Door size: 100 x 185 cm (W x H) . Density of PE: 140 g/m¬≤ . With 2 zippers . Assembly required: Yes