Greenhouse 4.5m¬≤ 300x150x200 cm

This spacious greenhouse can accommodate a considerable number of fruits, vegetables and plants. This plant house will be a great solution for protecting your plants against wind, rain, sunshine and bird damage. The greenhouse is made of 140g/m¬≤ PE mesh fabric, which is 25% heavier than the standard mesh fabric of many competitors. Consequently, it prevents external influences even better. This plant house has a sturdy and rust-proof galvanised steel frame for extra stability. This greenhouse is equipped with two 38x38 cm windows for ventilation and one 100x185 cm door as well. The greenhouse is easy to assemble. We recommend adding the foundation for added sturdiness. Please note the roof of our greenhouse cannot withstand heavy snowfall. Warning: The greenhouse is not a construction building or conservatory, intended for leisure purposes. It is an impermanent standalone agricultural installation intended for hobby gardening only. Important information - Colour: Green . Material: PE (polyethylene) mesh fabric and galvanised steel . Density of PE mesh fabric: 140g/m¬≤ . Dimensions: 300 x 150 x 200 cm (W x D x H) . With 2 side windows and 1 door . Size of window: 38x38 cm . Size of door: 100x185 cm (W x H)