Greenhouse with Base Frame Anthracite Aluminium 3.61 m¬≤

This spacious greenhouse has a capacity of 6,029 m¬≥. It can accommodate a considerable number of plants, and will be a great solution for protecting your plants from the cold weather. Made of polycarbonate panels, this solid greenhouse is UV resistant and thermally insulated. The greenhouse has a sturdy and maintenance-free aluminum construction with a base frame (made up of 4 strong profiles) for extra stability. The gutter system effectively allows water drainage, and the roof vent ensures optimal ventilation on hot days. Roof panels are fixed with metal clips, ensuring its durability and long-term use. Our greenhouse is easy to assemble. Please note the roof of our greenhouse cannot withstand heavy snowfall. Warning: The greenhouse is not a construction building or conservatory, intended for leisure purposes. It is an impermanent standalone agricultural installation intended for hobby gardening only. Important information - Colour: Anthracite and transparent . Material: Aluminum, polycarbonate . Dimensions: 190 x 190 x 132/202 cm (W x D x H) . Ground surface area: 3.61 m¬≤ . Capacity: 6.029 m¬≥ . Panel thickness: 4 mm . UV resistant . Including a base frame (made up of 4 strong profiles) . Assembly required: Yes