Netting Tunnel 1.5x5 m Fibreglass and PP

This netting tunnel provides the environment for rapid germination and growth of young plants, making it ideal for plant cover, frost protection cover, and greenhouses. Durable and flexible: The netting tunnel is made of fiberglass, making it durable, corrosion-resistant, and also having good elasticity and toughness. DIY design: Each arch consists of three tubes without any sleeves in the tunnel. These tubes can be connected and bent into arches according to your specific requirements. Additionally, the position of the tube can be customised, allowing you to freely adjust the width between the two support poles. Easy to assemble: Firstly, insert the arch into the ground about 10-15 cm and allow a 50 cm droop on both ends of the mesh to reach the ground. Secondly, cut the net to your desired size and drape it over the arch. Thirdly, secure the net using garden clips to prevent it from being affected by strong winds. Finally, anchor the garden net with fixed landing nails along the edge. Multiple applications: This netting tunnel is versatile and suitable for most plant protection needs, protects against insects, and effectively safeguards vegetables, plants, and flowers. Important information - Colour: White and black . Material of the tunnel: fibreglass . Material of the net: PP (polypropylene) . Maximum dimensions: 400 x 65 x 50 cm (L x W x H) . Net size: 1.5 x 5 m (W x L) . Mesh size of the net: 1 x 1 mm (W x L) . Size of the peg: 2.8 x 15 cm (Diameter x L) . Assembly required: Yes . Delivery contains: . 1 x White net . 5 x Tube with connection . 10 x Tube without connection . 10 x Clip . 2 x Peg