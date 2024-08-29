Greenhouse with Base Frame Silver 169x58x195 cm Aluminium

This greenhouse can accommodate a considerable number of plants and is a great solution for protecting your plants from the cold weather. Weather-resistant and sturdy frame: The frame of the greenhouse is made of rust- and weather-resistant aluminium for high wind resistance and stability. UV-resistant and durable panel: The sheets are made of UV-resistant polycarbonate side panels, which are lightweight, durable and easy to maintain. Thoughtful design: The built-in gutter system effectively allows water drainage, and the vent window is designed with 5 adjustable angles for air circulation to balance humidity and temperature. The hinged door also makes it easier for you to walk into the greenhouse for daily use. Easy to assemble: The garden greenhouse features a sliding panel system for easy and quick assembly. Warning: The greenhouse is not a construction building or conservatory, intended for leisure purposes. It is an impermanent standalone agricultural installation intended for hobby gardening only. Important information - Colour: Silver and transparent . Material: Aluminium, polycarbonate (PC) . Dimensions: 169 x 58 x 195 cm (L x W x H) . Ground surface area: 0.98 m¬≤ . Door size: 52 x 156.5 cm (W x H) . Vent window size: 55.5 x 46 cm (L x W) . PC board thickness: 4 mm . UV resistant . Built-in PVC rain gutters on both sides . Includes base frame (6 cm base itself) . Assembly required: Yes