Greenhouse Orange 110x58.5x39 cm Fir Wood

This greenhouse can accommodate plants and herbs and is the perfect choice for any flower enthusiast and professional gardener. Practical plant protection: The wooden greenhouse is a great solution for preventing herbs from cold weather and providing frost protection in the spring. Solid fir wood: Solid fir wood is a beautiful natural material. Fir wood doesn't dry out or warp when exposed to moisture. Ample space: The grow house is deep and wide enough to hold a large amount of soil and provide ample space for your plants, vegetables, herbs, and flowers. Convenient lid: It is easy for you to place or remove the plant from the garden greenhouse, thanks to the hinged lid. Note:Each product comes with an assembly manual in the box for easy assembly. The roof cannot withstand heavy snowfall. Important information - Colour: Orange . Material: Solid fir wood, PC board . Dimensions: 110 x 58.5 x 39 cm (L x W x H) . Open bottom . Complements outdoor area