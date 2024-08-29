Double Wheelie Bin Shed Poly Rattan Anthracite 148x77x111 cm

This double wheelie bin shed is ideal for hiding your bins from view in the garden. It can also be used as a large box for garden storage. The storage shed has a lid that can be opened for easy access to the bins when depositing rubbish. It has two individually opening doors with a locking system at the front so the bins can be easily removed and emptied. The wheelie bin shed is made of high-quality PE rattan, making it very sturdy, durable, water resistant and rot resistant. This bin storage can hold 2 wheelie bins and will suit any garden decor. Important information - Colour: Anthracite . Material: PE rattan + powder-coated steel frame . Dimensions: 148 x 77 x 111 cm (W x D x H) . Interior size (each section): 70 x 75 x 109 cm (W x D x H) . Two large doors with locking system