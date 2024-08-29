Garden Shed Dark Brown 192x108x223 cm Galvanised Steel

If you're unhappy with any Marketplace product, you can request a return and refund online within 30 days. Then you'll need to send your order back to the Marketplace partner. You can't return Marketplace products to a Tesco store. Find out more about returns

This must-have garden shed is an excellent outdoor storage solution for items such as your outdoor tools, pool essentials, garden tools, and similar equipment. Durable material: The garden tool shed is made of galvanised steel, which prevents rusting and endures long-time use. Spacious storage space: The tool storage shed is surprisingly roomy, offering storage solutions for your outdoor toys, pool equipment and accessories, and also garden equipment, including hoses, spades, pots, lawnmowers, etc. Convenient gate and handle: The outdoor tool storage comes with slid gate for easy entry. Additionally, the practical handle design provides added convenience. Practical vent: The practical vent allows air to circulate inside the outdoor storage house, ensuring it doesn't produce any unpleasant odours. Note: Each product comes with an assembly manual in the box for easy assembly. Important information - Colour: Dark brown . Material: Galvanised steel . Overall dimensions: 192 x 108 x 223 cm (L x W x H) . Inner size: 176 x 92 cm (L x W) . Gate size: 80 x 194 cm (L x H)

