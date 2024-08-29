Storage Tent 180x300 cm Steel Grey

If you're unhappy with any Marketplace product, you can request a return and refund online within 30 days. Then you'll need to send your order back to the Marketplace partner. You can't return Marketplace products to a Tesco store. Find out more about returns

This classic multipurpose tent creates a protective spot for your outdoor equipment or anything you need to store, making a practical and decorative addition to your outdoor space. This storage tent is made of PE, waterproof and UV-resistant, protecting from the rain and sun‚Äôs heat. The galvanised steel frame structure adds to its sturdiness and stability. The open door design ensures fresh air in. It can also be a great choice for any outdoor events. Additionally, it can be neatly packed away for easy storage when not in use. Important information - Colour: Grey . Material: PE, galvanised steel . Dimensions: 180 x 300 x 200 cm (L x W x H) . Door size: 140 x 150 cm (W x H) . Cover density: 210 g/„é° . Pole diameter: 3.4 cm . Includes 8 lashing straps and 4 storm anchors . UV resistant . Assembly required: Yes

