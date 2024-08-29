Garden Firewood Shed Brown 245x98x159 cm Galvanised Steel

If you're unhappy with any Marketplace product, you can request a return and refund online within 30 days. Then you'll need to send your order back to the Marketplace partner. You can't return Marketplace products to a Tesco store. Find out more about returns

This 2-in-1 garden shed is perfect for storing a wide variety of items like firewood, tools, garden furniture, garden equipment, etc. The shed offers protection from dirt, dust and also against harsh wind and weather. This garden shed, consisting of a log storage rack and a large shed, provides ample space for organising your outdoor tools. As it is made of galvanised steel, the storage shed requires minimal maintenance and is very durable. Rainwater automatically drains from the roof thanks to its sloping design. Important information - Colour: Brown . Material: Galvanised steel . Overall dimensions: 245 x 98 x 148/159 cm (W x D x H) . Without floor . Assembly required: Yes

