Garden Tool Shed Anthracite 225x89x161 cm Galvanised Steel

This garden tool shed is a valuable storage space for keeping your garden tools and accessories organised and within easy reach. Large and organised space: This tool shed is perfectly designed for various garden tools, lawn care equipment, pool supplies, and long-handled tools such as brooms, rakes, etc. Premium material: The galvanised steel and metal frames ensure sturdiness and stability. And the storage house requires minimal maintenance. Practical handle: The garden tool shed features a handle, which makes it more convenient to get in and out. Sloping design: The rainwater automatically drains from the roof. Important information - Colour: Anthracite . Material: Galvanised steel, metal . Overall dimensions: 225 x 89 x 159 / 161 cm (W x D x H) . Door size: 99 x 152 cm (W x H) . Assembly required: Yes . Delivery contains: . 1 x Garden tool shed . Plastic corner protectors

