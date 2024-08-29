Keter Garden Shed Artisan 117 Brownish Grey

Marketplace.
The durable Keter Artisan 117 DUOTECH garden shed mixes style with convenience, and offers you a handy solution for outdoor storage with a natural wood look texture and with the weather-resistance of polyresin. With plenty of interior capacity, this garden shed offers impressive space to let you move around comfortably, and store your bicycles, tools and/or garden furniture. The featured DUOTECH materials are paintable and drillable, allowing you to match the colour to your outdoors and add extra shelving. Furthermore, it also boasts a heavy-duty floor, easy access double doors, windows, and a locking system for added security (padlock not included). A garden shed in DUOTECH material which will bring a whole new level of durability and functionality along with a natural look and zero maintenance. In short, made of the best construction material for the outdoors, and rest assured that it will last for years to come! Important information - Colour: Brownish grey . Material: Plastic . Dimensions: 340 x 218 x 226 cm (W x D x H) . Unique DUOTECH UV-resistant material . Floor panel protects against mud and rainwater . Roof can withstand snow loads of up to 150 kg/m¬≤ . With ventilation to prevent odour built-up . Steel reinforcement . High ceiling . Lockable (padlock not included) . With windows and double door . Advantages of the DUOTECH material: . Natural look and feel . Double wall construction . Maintenance free . Easy to assemble, no special tools required . Can be painted, so easily customised . Easy to keep clean . Weather-resistant

