Garden Storage Shed Anthracite Steel 204x132x186 cm

This metal storage shed will be perfect for storing a wide variety of tools and equipment. This storage shed has 4 vents, 2 in the front and 2 in the rear, ensuring excellent ventilation. The double sliding doors in the front allow easy entry and exit. The galvanised steel construction, along with a zinc-coated finish, makes it durable and strong, so it won't corrode or be affected by extreme weather. It also includes a steel floor frame which adds stability and is perfect for a wood floor finish (wood not included). The pre-cut, pre-drilled parts and the included instruction manual ensure fast and easy assembly. Important information - Colour: Anthracite . Material: Galvanised steel . Size with roof: 204 x 132 x 186 cm (W x D x H) . Featuring 4 vents, each with a size of 23 x 10 cm . Sliding door size: 80 x 154 cm (W x H) . Roof size: 204 x 132 cm (L x D) . Ground surface area: 194 x 119 cm (W x D)

