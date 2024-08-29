Kitchen Towels 10 pcs Blue and White 50x70 cm Cotton

These kitchen towels are really practical for your daily cleaning, drying, wiping, dusting, and more. Super soft and absorbent material: These tea towels are made of 100% cotton which is soft, durable, and breathable. The soft cotton fabric also makes these towels more absorbent and soaks up more water while cleaning. Generous 10-pack: A pack of 10 towels means you will always have a clean one when you need it. Wide range of usage: These kitchen hand towels are perfect for kitchen cleaning, which can be used to clean cups, dishes, cookware, stovetop, or other common kitchen items. They are ideal for restaurants, hotels, bars, and home. Easy cleaning: The dish cloths are machine washable and safe to dry, tumble dry low. Important information - Colour: Blue and white . Material: 100% Cotton . Dimensions: 50 x 70 cm (L x W) . Delivery contains: . 10 x Kitchen towel