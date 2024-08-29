Table Protector Matt √ò 60 cm 2 mm PVC

This round table protector, with a 2 mm thickness, is suitable for tables and floors inside of the dining room, living room, patio or at the office to keep your furniture clean and protected. The furniture protection film is made of PVC. The PVC is waterproof and impermeable for oils and other liquids. This protective film is therefore easy to clean and maintain. There is a tolerance of 1-2 cm in the edges. Hence, it is easy and convenient to cut the film in any shape you like as it is made of soft PVC. Important information - Surface finish: Matt . Material: PVC . Diameter: 60 cm . Thickness: 2 mm . Scratch-resistant . Waterproof . Thick and strong . Easy to clean