Retractable Awning Anthracite 100x150 cm Fabric and Steel

Enjoy a cool drink, a tasty treat, or a good conversation on your patio with friends while lounging underneath this retractable awning! Durable material: The patio awning frame is made of steel, which is robust and durable. The fabric with PA surface treatment is UV resistant. It will prevent your family or guests from UV rays and dazzling sunlight. Retractable function: Thanks to the pull rope, the window awning is retractable to meet your different requirements. It provides cooling shade when stretching and does not block the view when contracted. Wall-mounted design: The outdoor awning can be easily mounted on the wall with the included wall brackets and will not take up any floor space. Wide applications: The extendable awning features a simple, stylish design that will blend well with your home or commercial settings. It is suitable for a variety of places, such as balconies, patios, yards, restaurants, cafes, shops, and more. Important information - Awning: . Colour: Anthracite . Material: Fabric (180 g/m¬≤ Polyester) with PA coating . Size: 100 x 150 cm (L x W) . Frame: . Colour: Anthracite . Material: Steel . Manually operated . Assembly required: Yes