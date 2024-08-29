Retractable Awning Anthracite 100x150 cm Fabric and Steel

Enjoy a cool drink, a tasty treat, or a good conversation on your patio with friends while lounging underneath this retractable awning! Durable material: The patio awning frame is made of steel, which is robust and durable. The fabric with PU surface treatment is UV resistant. It will prevent your family or guests from UV rays and dazzling sunlight. Retractable function: Thanks to the handle crank, the window awning is retractable to meet your different requirements. It provides cooling shade when stretching and does not block the view when contracted. Adjustable height: The height of the support rods can be adjusted between 210-300 cm to suit a wide range of window and door heights. Wide applications: The extendable awning features a simple, stylish design that will blend well with your home or commercial settings. It is suitable for a variety of places, such as balconies, patios, yards, restaurants, cafes, shops, and more. Important information - Awning: . Colour: Anthracite . Material: Fabric (180 g/m¬≤ Polyester) with PU coating . Size: 100 x 150 cm (L x W) . Frame: . Colour: Anthracite . Material: Steel . Flexible installation height: 210-300 cm . Length of crank handle: 125 cm . Manually operated . Assembly required: Yes