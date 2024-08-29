Leifheit Ironing Board Cover Thermo-Reflect. Glide&Park L 140x45 cm

This L Leifheit Glide & Park ironing cover with Thermo-Reflect technology turns your ironing board into a comfort model in an instant. Thermo-Reflect technology: This protective ironing board cover ensures more comfort while ironing; the steam and heat reflection create a two-sided ironing effect making ironing easier. Special glide zone increases the iron's glide: A special glide zone charges the iron with static electricity so that it glides easier over your laundry. Heat-resistant parking zone: Furthermore, the integrated park zone also ensures the iron is safely parked on the ironing board. 4 mm thick molleton comfort padding: The 4 mm thick molleton padding ensures additional ironing comfort that makes ironing noticeably more comfortable, and is delicate to your laundry. Universal ironing board cover: The Leifheit Thermo-Reflect Glide&Park is a suitable replacement ironing board cover for the Leifheit Air Board and is suitable for all steam irons. It fits ironing board with sizes of up to max. 140x45 cm. Important information - Colour: Light blue and blue . Material: 27% cotton, 52% polyester, 8% polyurethane, 7% titanium, 1% silicone and 5% meta-aramid . Dimensions: 37 x 29 x 3 cm (W x D x H) . For ironing boards with an ironing surface of max. 140 x 45 cm . Thermo-reflect technology (steam and heat reflection ensures a two-sided ironing effect) . Special glide zone increases the iron's glide . Heat-resistant parking zone . Elastic drawstring with tension clip and hook and loop fastener ensures a perfect fit . 4 mm thick molleton comfort padding . Suitable for steam irons