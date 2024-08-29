Marketplace.
image 1 of Leifheit Ironing Board Cover Perfect Steam L 140x45 cm
image 1 of Leifheit Ironing Board Cover Perfect Steam L 140x45 cmimage 2 of Leifheit Ironing Board Cover Perfect Steam L 140x45 cmimage 3 of Leifheit Ironing Board Cover Perfect Steam L 140x45 cmimage 4 of Leifheit Ironing Board Cover Perfect Steam L 140x45 cmimage 5 of Leifheit Ironing Board Cover Perfect Steam L 140x45 cm

Leifheit Ironing Board Cover Perfect Steam L 140x45 cm

No ratings yet
Write a review

Sold and sent by Berkfield Ltd

Delivered by post or courier

FREE standard delivery on this product

Find out more about Marketplace

£45.99

£45.99/each

Leifheit Ironing Board Cover Perfect Steam L 140x45 cm
This original replacement cover for all Leifheit steam iron station boards, the L Perfect Steam ironing board cover features a fine perforation through which steam is optimally distributed. Excellent steam distribution: This cotton protective ironing board cover with special perforation is perfectly suited for optimal steam distribution. Suitable for all the Leifheit steam iron station boards: Using the cover allows the Air Inflate, Air Suction and Air Extraction functions of the ironing board to take full effect. Your laundry is instantly smooth and cupboard-dry, and stays free of creases. Elastic drawstring with tension clip and hook and loop tape ensure a perfect fit: The cover has a timeless designs, and comes with an elastic drawstring so you can put it on in an instant. The double-fastening ensures a crease-free fit. 4 mm thick molleton comfort padding: The 4 mm thick molleton padding ensures additional ironing comfort that makes ironing noticeably more comfortable, and is delicate to your laundry. Important information - Colour: White and grey . Material: 31% cotton, 60% polyester and 9% polyurethane . Dimensions: 23 x 6.5 x 38 cm (W x D x H) . For Leifheit ironing boards with an ironing surface of max. 140 x 45 cm . With special perforation (for optimal steam distribution) . Supports the Air Inflate, Air Suction and Air Extraction features of the Leifheit ironing boards with steam station (not included) . Elastic drawstring with tension clip and hook and loop fastening ensures a perfect fit . 4 mm thick molleton comfort padding . Ideal for steam stations

View all Irons & Steamers

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here