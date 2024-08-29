Leifheit Ironing Board Cover Perfect Steam L 140x45 cm

This original replacement cover for all Leifheit steam iron station boards, the L Perfect Steam ironing board cover features a fine perforation through which steam is optimally distributed. Excellent steam distribution: This cotton protective ironing board cover with special perforation is perfectly suited for optimal steam distribution. Suitable for all the Leifheit steam iron station boards: Using the cover allows the Air Inflate, Air Suction and Air Extraction functions of the ironing board to take full effect. Your laundry is instantly smooth and cupboard-dry, and stays free of creases. Elastic drawstring with tension clip and hook and loop tape ensure a perfect fit: The cover has a timeless designs, and comes with an elastic drawstring so you can put it on in an instant. The double-fastening ensures a crease-free fit. 4 mm thick molleton comfort padding: The 4 mm thick molleton padding ensures additional ironing comfort that makes ironing noticeably more comfortable, and is delicate to your laundry. Important information - Colour: White and grey . Material: 31% cotton, 60% polyester and 9% polyurethane . Dimensions: 23 x 6.5 x 38 cm (W x D x H) . For Leifheit ironing boards with an ironing surface of max. 140 x 45 cm . With special perforation (for optimal steam distribution) . Supports the Air Inflate, Air Suction and Air Extraction features of the Leifheit ironing boards with steam station (not included) . Elastic drawstring with tension clip and hook and loop fastening ensures a perfect fit . 4 mm thick molleton comfort padding . Ideal for steam stations