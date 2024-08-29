Leifheit Ironing Board Cover Air Active M Blue Stripes

This replacement Air Active ironing board cover with blue stripes is designed to precisely fit the Leifheit Air Active Express steam ironing system (not included). Steam permeable: This cotton protective ironing board cover with breathable foam padding is especially durable, heat-resistant and steam permeable. Suitable for the Air Active ironing board: Using the cover allows the Air Inflate, Air Suction and Air Extraction functions of the ironing board to take full effect. Your laundry is instantly smooth and cupboard-dry and stays free of creases. Give wrinkle-free care to your clothes: Delicate laundry items are treated with the best care; indentations from buttons are a thing of the past. Important information - Colour: White, blue and black . Material: 56% cotton and 44% polyurethane . Dimensions: 42 x 6.5 x 18.5 cm (W x D x H) . For Leifheit ironing boards with an ironing surface of max. 118 x 38 cm (M size) . Steam permeable cotton cover for the Leifheit Air Active ironing board (not included) . With extra-thick durable foam padding . Optimally supports the active functions of the ironing board . With drawstring and tension clip