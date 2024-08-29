Leifheit Ironing Board Cover Thermo-Reflect L 140x45 cm

This special Thermo-Reflect ironing board cover from Leifheit has an attractive design, and reflects steam and heat from the iron instead of letting it evaporate through the ironing surface. This gives a two-sided ironing effect. Thermo-Reflect technology: The steam and heat reflection on this protective ironing board cover ensure a convenient two-sided ironing effect. 4 mm thick molleton comfort padding: The 4 mm thick molleton padding ensures additional ironing comfort that makes ironing noticeably more comfortable, and is delicate to your laundry. Elastic drawstring hook and loop tape ensure a perfect fit: The cover has a timeless designs, and comes with an elastic drawstring so you can put it on in an instant. The double-fastening ensures a crease-free fit. Universal ironing board cover: The Thermo-Reflect is the original cover for the Leifheit Air Board ironing board (not included), and is ideal for use with steam irons. It is perfect for ironing boards with an ironing surface of max. 140x45 cm. Important information - Colour: Turquoise and white . Material: 29% cotton, 55% polyester, 8% polyurethane and 8% titanium . Dimensions: 23 x 6.5 x 38 cm (W x D x H) . For ironing boards with an ironing surface of max. 140 x 45 cm . Thermo-Reflect technology (steam and heat reflection ensures a two-sided ironing effect) . Elastic drawstring with tension clip for retensioning ensures a perfect fit . 4 mm thick molleton comfort padding . Suitable for steam irons