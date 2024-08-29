Beverage Dispensers 2 pcs with Stand 2 x 4 L Glass

Add a vintage charm to your kitchen and bar area with our glass beverage dispenser set! This vintage water jars are suitable for serving many types of different beverages and is also ideal for sharing drinks on parties and BBQs. Made of transparent glass, the dispenser exudes a simple and clean look, allowing you to easily monitor and identify the beverage. The wide mouth ensures you put or take out fruits easily and quickly. Thanks to the screw-on lid, the glass container features a good sealing, ensuring your drink stay fresh for longer. Additionally, the integrated tap makes it easy for your guests to serve themselves at your party. Delivery includes 2 beverage dispensers and a stand. Important information - Colour: Transparent (beverage dispenser dispenser) + black (stand) . Material: Glass + iron (stand) . Dispenser dimensions: 13 x 26 cm (Diameter x H) . Stand dimensions: 33.5 x 16.5 x 16.8 cm (L x W x H) . Capacity: 2 x 4 L . With plastic taps . With stickers for labeling . Delivery includes 2 beverage dispensers and a stand