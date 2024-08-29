Marketplace.
image 1 of HI Beer Tower Transparent 3 L
image 1 of HI Beer Tower Transparent 3 Limage 2 of HI Beer Tower Transparent 3 Limage 3 of HI Beer Tower Transparent 3 Limage 4 of HI Beer Tower Transparent 3 Limage 5 of HI Beer Tower Transparent 3 L

HI Beer Tower Transparent 3 L

No ratings yet
Write a review

Sold and sent by Berkfield Ltd

Delivered by post or courier

FREE standard delivery on this product

Find out more about Marketplace

£85.99

£85.99/each

HI Beer Tower Transparent 3 L
This 3 L beer tower from HI will certainly be a centerpiece of every party, making your party a great success! The dispenser can hold up to 3 litres of your favorite beer, wine and other beverages, and it is capable to stand firmly due to the wide base. You can always see how much drink remaining in the tap through the transparent design and measuring stripes each half liter. With its empty weigh of only 2 kilos, the dispenser is easy to move and take along for your outdoor leisure or party time Important information - Colour: Transparent and black . Material: Polypropylene and ABS . Dimension: 24.5 x 85.5 cm (Diameter x H) . Capacity: 3 L . With Lid and tap . Ideal for beers, wines and other beverages

View all Glassware

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here