HI Beer Tower Transparent 3 L

This 3 L beer tower from HI will certainly be a centerpiece of every party, making your party a great success! The dispenser can hold up to 3 litres of your favorite beer, wine and other beverages, and it is capable to stand firmly due to the wide base. You can always see how much drink remaining in the tap through the transparent design and measuring stripes each half liter. With its empty weigh of only 2 kilos, the dispenser is easy to move and take along for your outdoor leisure or party time Important information - Colour: Transparent and black . Material: Polypropylene and ABS . Dimension: 24.5 x 85.5 cm (Diameter x H) . Capacity: 3 L . With Lid and tap . Ideal for beers, wines and other beverages