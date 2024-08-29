Double Wall Glass Cups 6 pcs 250 ml

These glass cups can maintain their temperature longer, so you can enjoy sipping your favourite cold or hot drinks. Quality material: This glass cup is made of quality glass, making it durable, long-lasting, and also having a clear and smooth look. Double-wall design: The double-wall design effectively insulates the heat, allowing you to comfortably hold it without burning your hands. Additionally, it prevents direct heat transfer to the table, minimising the chances of scorching or warping the surface. Easy to use: The shape of the cup makes it comfortable to hold and easy to wash. Multiple applications: This glass cup can maintain the ideal temperature, so it is perfect for coffee, tea, or many other hot and cold beverages. Important information - Colour: Transparent . Material: Glass . Size: 8 x 10.5 cm (Diameter x H) . Capacity: 250 ml . Double wall design . Delivery contains: . 6 x Double wall glass cup