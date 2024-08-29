Beverage Dispenser 8050 ml Glass

If you're unhappy with any Marketplace product, you can request a return and refund online within 30 days. Then you'll need to send your order back to the Marketplace partner. You can't return Marketplace products to a Tesco store. Find out more about returns

Here are your delivery options from this Marketplace partner:

Would you like to present your homemade cocktails or lemonade in a fun and authentic way? Then this beverage dispenser is perfect for you! The drink dispenser holds 8. 05 litres of liquid. So, the drinks will continue to flow for a long time before they need to be refilled. It features an air-tight lid that keeps the liquids fresh inside the vessel. This dispenser is made of glass. Drinks can easily be tapped from the tap, which is also air-tight, ensuring freshness and thirst-quenching beverages every time. Important information - Colour: Transparent and silver . Material: Glass, metal . Top diameter: 13.5 cm . Bottom diameter: 20.5 cm . Total height: 31.5 cm . Capacity: 8050 ml (2800 g)

Would you like to present your homemade cocktails or lemonade in a fun and authentic way? Then this beverage dispenser is perfect for you! The drink dispenser holds 8. 05 litres of liquid. So, the drinks will continue to flow for a long time before they need to be refilled. It features an air-tight lid that keeps the liquids fresh inside the vessel. This dispenser is made of glass. Drinks can easily be tapped from the tap, which is also air-tight, ensuring freshness and thirst-quenching beverages every time. Important information - Colour: Transparent and silver . Material: Glass, metal . Top diameter: 13.5 cm . Bottom diameter: 20.5 cm . Total height: 31.5 cm . Capacity: 8050 ml (2800 g)

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.