HI Water Decanter with Spout Transparent 1.2 L

If you're unhappy with any Marketplace product, you can request a return and refund online within 30 days. Then you'll need to send your order back to the Marketplace partner. You can't return Marketplace products to a Tesco store. Find out more about returns

Here are your delivery options from this Marketplace partner:

With this sleekly designed HI water decanter 1. 2 L with a classy stainless steel finish, you can serve water or carbonated drinks in style. The slender, waist-like shape is curved to provide a solid grip. The elegant lid can be opened for easy filling, and also comes with a mechanism which automatically opens when you pour, ensuring your drinks stay fresh and without dripping or spilling. The integrated sieve filters the water when pouring so for example added fruit slices or ice cubes stay inside the decanter. The decanter fits easily into the door compartment of most standard refrigerators. Important information - Colour: Silver and transparent . Material: stainless steel and glass . Overall dimensions: 10.5 x 33 cm (Diameter x H) . Glass jar dimensions: 10.5 x 31 cm (Diameter x H) . Glass jar top diameter: 9.38 cm . Glass jar bottom diameter: 10.5 cm . Thickness: 0.8 mm . Capacity: 1.2 Litre . Dishwasher safe

With this sleekly designed HI water decanter 1. 2 L with a classy stainless steel finish, you can serve water or carbonated drinks in style. The slender, waist-like shape is curved to provide a solid grip. The elegant lid can be opened for easy filling, and also comes with a mechanism which automatically opens when you pour, ensuring your drinks stay fresh and without dripping or spilling. The integrated sieve filters the water when pouring so for example added fruit slices or ice cubes stay inside the decanter. The decanter fits easily into the door compartment of most standard refrigerators. Important information - Colour: Silver and transparent . Material: stainless steel and glass . Overall dimensions: 10.5 x 33 cm (Diameter x H) . Glass jar dimensions: 10.5 x 31 cm (Diameter x H) . Glass jar top diameter: 9.38 cm . Glass jar bottom diameter: 10.5 cm . Thickness: 0.8 mm . Capacity: 1.2 Litre . Dishwasher safe

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.