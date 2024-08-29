Marketplace.
image 1 of HI Water Decanter with Spout Transparent 1.2 L
image 1 of HI Water Decanter with Spout Transparent 1.2 Limage 2 of HI Water Decanter with Spout Transparent 1.2 Limage 3 of HI Water Decanter with Spout Transparent 1.2 L

HI Water Decanter with Spout Transparent 1.2 L

No ratings yet
Write a review

Sold and sent by Berkfield Ltd

Delivered by post or courier

FREE standard delivery on this product

Find out more about Marketplace

£30.99

£30.99/each

HI Water Decanter with Spout Transparent 1.2 L
With this sleekly designed HI water decanter 1. 2 L with a classy stainless steel finish, you can serve water or carbonated drinks in style. The slender, waist-like shape is curved to provide a solid grip. The elegant lid can be opened for easy filling, and also comes with a mechanism which automatically opens when you pour, ensuring your drinks stay fresh and without dripping or spilling. The integrated sieve filters the water when pouring so for example added fruit slices or ice cubes stay inside the decanter. The decanter fits easily into the door compartment of most standard refrigerators. Important information - Colour: Silver and transparent . Material: stainless steel and glass . Overall dimensions: 10.5 x 33 cm (Diameter x H) . Glass jar dimensions: 10.5 x 31 cm (Diameter x H) . Glass jar top diameter: 9.38 cm . Glass jar bottom diameter: 10.5 cm . Thickness: 0.8 mm . Capacity: 1.2 Litre . Dishwasher safe

View all Glassware

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here