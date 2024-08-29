Beer Glasses 6 pcs 415 ml

These beer glasses are ideal for everyday glasses of any beverage, including beers, cocktails, water, soda, and other hot and cold beverages. Quality material: This beer glass is made of quality glass, making it durable, long-lasting, and also having a clear and smooth look. Practical design: The beer glass combined with the weighted bottom enhances stability and is stackable, making it easy to store. Easy to use: The shape of the cup makes it comfortable to hold and easy to wash. Multiple applications: The drinking glass is perfect for juices, coffee, hot chocolate, or many other hot and cold beverages. You can use it in the home kitchen or for professional catering in restaurants and cafes. Important information - Colour: Transparent . Material: Glass . Size: 8 x 13 cm (Diameter x H) . Capacity: 415 ml . Delivery contains: . 6 x Beer glass