Excellent Houseware 8 Piece Pot Set Stainless Steel

This 8-piece stainless steel pot set with a heat-resistant glass lid from Excellent Houseware is suitable for use on any stove. The wall of the pans spreads the heat fast and evenly, so you can prepare your food in them quickly. Thanks to their transparent, heat-resistant lid, you can always keep an eye on your food while cooking in these pots. The convenient hole in the lid helps steam to escape when the content of the pan is warming-up. These stainless steel pots are suitable for gas, electric, ceramic and induction heat sources. Important information - Colour: Silver . Material: 201 stainless steel . Thickness: 0.04 cm . Suitable for any type of stove . Capsulated bottom . Tempered, heat-resistant . Corrosion-resistant . Easy to clean . Delivery includes: . 1 x 1.1 L sauce pan dimensions: 14 x 7.5 cm (Diameter x H) . 1 x 1.7 L sauce pan dimensions: 16 x 8.5 cm (Diameter x H) . 1 x 2.4 L sauce pan dimensions: 18 x 9.5 cm (Diameter x H) . 1 x 3.3 L sauce pan dimensions: 20 x 10.5 cm (Diameter x H) . 4 x lid