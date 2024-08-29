Marketplace.
ProGarden Cast Iron Dutch Oven Cooking Pot VAGGAN 20 cm

The ultimate kitchen essential is the cast iron pan! If you're looking for a casserole dish that can handle all your culinary adventures and replaces the oven, then look no further than this 20 cm VAGGAN cast iron Dutch oven cooking pot from ProGarden. Material: The VAGGAN cast iron dutch pan is built to last and will serve you well for decades to come. It ensures even heat distribution, making it perfect for slow-cooking and braising dishes. Versatile: With its spacious size, the cast iron dish is ideal for everything from stove-top cooking to baking in the oven. Use it to whip up delicious soups and stews, and even for baking a sponge cake. Easy-to-clean: Whether you're cooking, baking or searing, the cast iron cooking kettle has got you covered. Its non-stick surface also makes it easy to clean and maintain. Note:Use proper gloves to touch any cast iron dish. Please season any cast iron product in the oven before using it for the first time, and wash it with warm water as soon as possible after use. Oil it after each use. Do not clean with cold water. Important information - Colour: Black . Material: Cast iron . Overall size: 20 x 12.5 cm (Diam. x H) . Capacity: 1.6 L . Cast iron pan with steel hanger . 2 small side handles . Lid with upper handle . Weight: 3 kg

