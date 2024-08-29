Grill Pan Cast Iron 24x23 cm

Our quality cast iron Grill Pan/Skillet will make cooking an incredible experience for you!This pan features a ribbed surface, thereby requiring no oil or fat while cooking and making it easy to serve seared, restaurant-worthy looking dishes. This design also allows fat to drain away from the food, making healthy cooking easier. The cast iron pan features a non-stick surface and is heat-conducting. This versatile cast iron pan is perfect for many uses at home or whencamping. The pan fits all types of hobs, including gas, electric, ceramic, halogen, solid fuel & induction cookers. It is also suitable for use on the BBQ. It has been pre-treated and will give years of dependable service. For maintenance, make sure to follow these care instructions and tips: It should be cleaned with hot water and without detergent. It is not dishwasher-friendly. There should always be a protective film of grease remaining on the pan. Important information - Material: Cast iron . Total size including the handle: 36.5 x 24.5 cm . Cooking surface size: 24 x 23 cm . Handle length: 12 cm . Height: about 3 cm