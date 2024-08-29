Excellent Houseware Casserole with Lid 3.5 L Aluminum

If you're unhappy with any Marketplace product, you can request a return and refund online within 30 days. Then you'll need to send your order back to the Marketplace partner. You can't return Marketplace products to a Tesco store. Find out more about returns

The aluminium 3,5 L from Excellent Houseware casserole with lid is perfect for preparing a delicious meal for your guests. It has a capacity of 3,5 L and sturdy handles on both sides to make it easy to carry. In addition, it is suitable for all heat sources. Important information - Colour: Black . Material: Aluminium . Size: 22 x 10,5 cm (Diam. x H) . Body thickness: 2,7 mm . Overall bottom thickness: 2,7 mm . Granit coating inside/outside . S-type glass lid (thickness 4,5 mm) . Lid with knob . Soft touch handles . Suitable for all heat sources . Capacity: 3,5 L

