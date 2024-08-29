Marketplace.
image 1 of Pot √ò26.5 cm Cast Iron
image 1 of Pot √ò26.5 cm Cast Ironimage 2 of Pot √ò26.5 cm Cast Ironimage 3 of Pot √ò26.5 cm Cast Ironimage 4 of Pot √ò26.5 cm Cast Ironimage 5 of Pot √ò26.5 cm Cast Iron

Pot √ò26.5 cm Cast Iron

No ratings yet
Write a review

Sold and sent by Berkfield Ltd

Delivered by post or courier

FREE standard delivery on this product

Find out more about Marketplace

£41.99

£41.99/each

Pot √ò26.5 cm Cast Iron
This cast iron pot is perfectly suitable for stews, casseroles and desserts, as well as for baking and gratinating. This roaster is made of cast iron and distributes the heat evenly. It suits almost all gas and electric stoves, other cooking areas or directly in the fire or grill. You can either bake or gratin with this pot. Additionally, the handle protects your hands from touching the hot surface. Important information - Colour: Black . Material: Cast iron . Dimensions: 26.5 x 11.5 cm (Dia. x H) . Inner diameter: 25 cm . Top diameter: 26.5 cm . Volume: 5 L . Weight: 5.3 kg . Assembly required: No

View all Cookware

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here