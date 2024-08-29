Pot √ò26.5 cm Cast Iron

If you're unhappy with any Marketplace product, you can request a return and refund online within 30 days. Then you'll need to send your order back to the Marketplace partner. You can't return Marketplace products to a Tesco store. Find out more about returns

This cast iron pot is perfectly suitable for stews, casseroles and desserts, as well as for baking and gratinating. This roaster is made of cast iron and distributes the heat evenly. It suits almost all gas and electric stoves, other cooking areas or directly in the fire or grill. You can either bake or gratin with this pot. Additionally, the handle protects your hands from touching the hot surface. Important information - Colour: Black . Material: Cast iron . Dimensions: 26.5 x 11.5 cm (Dia. x H) . Inner diameter: 25 cm . Top diameter: 26.5 cm . Volume: 5 L . Weight: 5.3 kg . Assembly required: No

