Excellent Houseware 7 Piece Casserole Set Stainless Steel 6 mm

The casserole set from Excellent Houseware consists of three casserole pots with lids as well as one saucepan all made of stainless steel! With this cookware combo set in your kitchen, you can always prepare flavourful soups, stews, rice or pasta for your family! They are 0. 6 mm thick, and meanwhile they feature an encapsulated bottom, which will keep your food from burning and sticking. Thanks to the scale on the inside, it enables you to follow your recipe with accuracy. Moreover, the Excellent Houseware cookware set is compatible with all heat sources. Important information - Colour: Silver . Material: Stainless steel . Saucepan size: 17 x 8 cm (Diameter x H) . Casserole pot 1: 17 x 10 cm (Diameter x H) . Casserole pot 2: 19 x 10 cm (Diameter x H) . Casserole pot 3 L: 21 x 12 cm (Diameter x H) . Thickness: 6 mm . Lid thickness 0.6 mm . Encapsuled bottom (1 mm aluminium and 0.6 mm stainless steel) . With inside measurement for accuracy . Suitable for all heat sources . 7-piece casserole set: . 1 x 1 L saucepan . 1 x 1.5 L casserole pot with lid . 1 x 2 L casserole pot with lid . 1 x 3 L casserole pot with lid