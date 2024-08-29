Marketplace.
Excellent Houseware 7 Piece Casserole Set Stainless Steel 6 mm

Excellent Houseware 7 Piece Casserole Set Stainless Steel 6 mm

No ratings yet
Write a review

Sold and sent by Berkfield Ltd

Delivered by post or courier

FREE standard delivery on this product

Find out more about Marketplace

£83.99

£83.99/each

Excellent Houseware 7 Piece Casserole Set Stainless Steel 6 mm
The casserole set from Excellent Houseware consists of three casserole pots with lids as well as one saucepan all made of stainless steel! With this cookware combo set in your kitchen, you can always prepare flavourful soups, stews, rice or pasta for your family! They are 0. 6 mm thick, and meanwhile they feature an encapsulated bottom, which will keep your food from burning and sticking. Thanks to the scale on the inside, it enables you to follow your recipe with accuracy. Moreover, the Excellent Houseware cookware set is compatible with all heat sources. Important information - Colour: Silver . Material: Stainless steel . Saucepan size: 17 x 8 cm (Diameter x H) . Casserole pot 1: 17 x 10 cm (Diameter x H) . Casserole pot 2: 19 x 10 cm (Diameter x H) . Casserole pot 3 L: 21 x 12 cm (Diameter x H) . Thickness: 6 mm . Lid thickness 0.6 mm . Encapsuled bottom (1 mm aluminium and 0.6 mm stainless steel) . With inside measurement for accuracy . Suitable for all heat sources . 7-piece casserole set: . 1 x 1 L saucepan . 1 x 1.5 L casserole pot with lid . 1 x 2 L casserole pot with lid . 1 x 3 L casserole pot with lid

View all Cookware

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here